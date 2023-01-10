2 suspects in Route 51 police chase charged in connection with weekend homicide in Carrick

Two suspects in the police chase that ended in a car crash at a gas station on Route 51 were charged in connection with a weekend homicide in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 3 in custody, 1 suspect injured after chase, crash on Rt. 51; incident connected to weekend homicide

According to Pittsburgh police, 20-year-old Maurice Nelson and 17-year-old Amier Windsor were wanted for criminal homicide in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jacob Dienert on Jan. 8.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood identified

Police said Nelson and Windsor were also involved in the police chase down Route 51 that ended when the suspects crashed at the BP gas station near Woodruff Street.

BREAKING: 20-year-old Maurice Nelson and 17-year-old Amier Windsor have both been charged with criminal homicide and robbery in connection to the murder of Jacob Dienert of Carrick. Both men were involved in yesterday's police chase and crash at the BP off of Route 51. @WPXI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) January 10, 2023

Nelson and Windsor are each charged with criminal homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman sentenced for giving children meth, baths in bleach 3 in custody, 1 suspect injured after chase, crash on Rt. 51; incident connected to weekend homicide Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County VIDEO: ‘It was very somber’: Funeral services begin for fallen Brackenridge police chief DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts