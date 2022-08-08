2 suspects on the run after shots fired at Memphis Police officers, officials say

Two suspects are on the run after shots were fired at Memphis Police officers early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call in the 1800 block of Covington Pike.

According to police, three people fired shots at officers.

PHOTOS: Suspects fire shots at Memphis Police officers

The suspects fled in a vehicle and bailed out of the car at Chestnut and Cherokee.

One suspect is in custody, and police are still searching for the other two, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

