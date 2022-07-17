2 suspects on the run after teenage boy shot, killed outside Pike County home
A 19-year-old boy has died and two people police say are responsible for his death are on the run.
Deputies say that they were called to a house on Patton Road in Pike County at 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
They found 19-year-old James Knight dead outside the home.
Investigators say they believe the shooting started as a drug deal, and that they shooting was targeted.
Deputies have identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell. They say that once arrested, she will be charged with Knight’s murder.
Detectives are still working to identify a second suspect.
Anyone who knows where Chappell may be should contact police at 770-567-8431.
