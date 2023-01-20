2 suspects sentenced after pleading guilty over a Lexington robbery that turned deadly

Two of the five suspects involved in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Lexington were sentenced to prison time or probation Friday.

Marvell Lacy, 24 and Malik Moore, 21 were both sentenced Friday for their involvement in a fatal shooting that left 29-year-old Charles Shryock dead after the previously pleaded guilty in the case. Alissa Mitchell, 21, has also pleaded guilty, but her sentencing was delayed after Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell ordered a new pre-sentence investigation report due to court delays.

Jemel Barber, 24 and Garren Anderson, 21, are also facing charges related to Shryock’s death, but their cases are still pending.

Lacy will spend 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of complicity to manslaughter, attempted murder, two counts of complicity to robbery, fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and multiple drug-related charges. Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell followed prosecutors’ recommended sentence when giving Lacy 23 years.

As part of his plea agreement, Lacy had charges of complicity to robbery, complicity to burglary, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property charges dismissed, according to court documents.

Lacy was also ordered to pay more than $2,600 in restitution.

Moore received a probated sentence from Bunnell after pleading guilty to charges of complicity to robbery, criminal facilitation to robbery and burglary. Prosecutors had recommended a 12-year sentence for Moore. Moore must follow his probation conditions, which includes maintaining a 40-hour per week job and and living with his grandmother, among other conditions.

Moore also has to pay more than $2,600 in restitution. Moore had charges of complicity to murder and attempted murder dismissed in his plea agreement, according to court documents.

Barber and Anderson, who face charges of complicity to murder, attempted murder, complicity to robbery and complicity to burglary, both had status hearings on Friday and were not sentenced.

This is Barber’s second case connecting him to a deadly shooting. He was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of 40-year-old Tyrece Clark during an attempted robbery at a Lexington motel in 2017, according to court documents.

How investigators identified 5 suspects in Shryock’s death

On July 22, 2017, Lexington police said they responded to a call about a disorder with a weapon in the 300 block of Race Street early in the morning. Shryock was found injured with a gunshot wound on East Second Street and he later died at a hospital.

An investigation determined that the group of five stole items from a home on Race Street and fired shots at the person who lived there as he fled, according to court records. Shryock was a bystander.

Police responded to the shooting scene and found the car they believed the suspects were in, according to court records. They found Mitchell and chased down two additional suspects — Lacy and Anderson — who tried to flee on foot, according to court records.

Officers found stolen items in the car. Lacy allegedly tried to toss his gun away. Anderson hid his inside a sewage drain, according to court records. It was later recovered.

Investigators later identified Barber and Moore as the other suspects.