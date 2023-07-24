2 suspects sought in Little Caesars Pizza robbery in Kaneohe

Jul. 24—Honolulu police are searching for two male suspects that robbed the Little Caesars Pizza in Kaneohe over the weekend and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The incident happened at 9:24 p.m. on Saturday, according to a police report.

The two masked men entered Little Caesars at Windward City Shopping Center brandishing what appeared to be a black handgun, ordered the staff away from the counter, and removed money from an open safe.

Both first-degree robbery suspects then fled with an unknown amount of cash in an awaiting vehicle.

Three staff members were working at the time, just about a half hour before closing time. No injuries were reported.

Store manager Brazsean Incillio said it was the first time she had ever experienced a robbery at the pizzeria.

She said one of the men was wearing a full, Halloween mask representing the "Scream" ghost face, but both seemed young, and she recalls telling them to leave.

"I don't feel like I was scared," she said. "I was just more shocked it was actually happening."

Police that responded to the call searched for the suspects but did not find them. No additional details were provided.

An investigation is ongoing.