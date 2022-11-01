2 suspects steal from store, then can’t find their car keys, Centralia police say

A man and woman from Portland were booked on suspicion of second-degree theft over the weekend after they stole $1,700 in merchandise from a Nike outlet store, according to Centralia police.

But either in the store or outside of it, the two theft suspects lost their car keys and couldn’t leave, according to police.

About 6:50 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of West High Street after a report of disorderly conduct, Chief Stacy Denham said.

The man and woman, ages 57 and 49, apparently had stolen shoes and clothes, but couldn’t find their car keys. They then went back inside the store to look for the keys and ultimately got into an argument with store staff, accusing them of taking their keys, Denham said.

Employees responded that they did not have their keys, he said.

It was during the argument that police were called to the scene and eventually found the stolen merchandise, Denham said.

He said Tuesday he wasn’t sure whether the keys were found.