2 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Cordova nail salon, police say

Memphis Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery at a local nail salon.

The robbery happened at Classic Nails, 420 S. Germantown Pkwy., on May 12.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the business involving two suspects.

Two men entered the business; one pointed handguns at employees and customers, police said.

The second man stole an undetermined amount of cash from the salon and the customers.

Both suspects fled together after the robbery.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

