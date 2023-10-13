2 suspects wanted in connection to armed robbery at Atlanta gas station

Two men are at large after officials say they robbed a gas station.

Atlanta police said on Sept. 19 at 11:17 a.m., officers received reports of a robbery at a BP gas station on Campbellton Road SW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The manager told responding officers that two unidentified men entered the store, forced themselves behind the counter and pulled out firearms.

According to the investigation, the suspects demanded that the manager lie on the floor while they took an undetermined amount of money.

The suspects then took off in an unknown vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: