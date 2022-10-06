2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting of teen barber in Clayton County

Clayton County police are seeking help to find two men connected to the shooting death of a teenager outside a barbershop.

In April, gunshots broke out at a shopping center off River Station Boulevard. Police said Anthony ‘China’ McClain, 17, was an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire.

Police said there was a commotion outside the barber shop after someone started shooting during an argument.

Back in July, police identified the shooting suspect as 20-year-old Jaimonnie Watkins Causey. Police have not identified the other suspect they are looking for.

Media Advisory - Homicide BOLO



On 4/2/2022, the individuals shown were involved in the physical altercation and shooting occurred at 5456 W Fayetteville Rd, Atlanta, GA which resulted in the death of ANTHONY MCCLAIN.



Need Help Locating Suspects...

Go to Fb for more details... pic.twitter.com/IcOeJA4IWq — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) October 5, 2022

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News previously spoke with McClain’s mother, who co-owned the business with her son.

Norma Huff said her son was walking out of the shop at the same time when he was hit as an innocent bystander.

“It hasn’t hit me yet. However, my child had a short life. He didn’t have a long life, but he had a full, good life. Never saw him sad, never saw him angry,” said Norma Huff.

RELATED STORIES:

Anyone with information about the identities of these individuals, or other individuals related to this case, are asked to contact Detective A. Rosas at andrea.rosas@claytoncountyga.gov.

Story continues

Anonymous tips may also be made with Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersatlanta.org.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: