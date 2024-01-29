2 suspects wanted in fatal shooting of man in Boyle Heights

Police are searching for two suspects in a fatal shooting Sunday night in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles that is believed to have been gang related, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of “shots fired” at 5:30 p.m. at 1st and Pecan streets, near Pecan Park and the 101 Freeway.

At the scene, authorities found a Hispanic male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was later declared dead at the scene.

Video of the scene showed a heavy police presence as officers and detectives scoured the area for evidence.

L.A. police on the scene of a fatal shooting in Boyle Heights on Jan. 28, 2024. (KTLA)

The ensuing investigation prompted California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert for the southbound off ramp of the 101 Freeway for an unknown amount of time.

Authorities said the two male suspects were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle but did not provide a description of the men or their car.

No information on the approximate age of the victim was released.

