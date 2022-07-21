2 suspects wanted after firing shots in gas station during attempted robbery, Memphis police say

Two men are on the run after an attempted armed robbery at a local gas station.

The robbery happened July 20 at a Mapco in the 3200 block of East Shelby Drive.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), two men entered the business armed with handguns.

One suspect walked behind the counter and demanded a victim open the safe, but the victim could not open it.

The second suspect stood by the front door as a lookout.

Both suspects fired shots before fleeing on foot, MPD said.

Investigators are seeking help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc., according to MPD.

