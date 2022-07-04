2 suspects wanted after man shot and killed at Memphis apartment complex, police say

Two suspects are on the run after a man was gunned down at a local apartment complex Sunday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 6 p.m. at the Crossings at Fox Meadows apartments in the 5900 block of Green Drive.

According to police, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the victim was walking through the complex with a male suspect wearing a black shirt with “Life is Good” on the front.

MPD said a second male suspect joined them.

He was wearing a red bandana over his face, a Bass Pro ball cap, and a had a cast on his right hand.

Shortly after, gunfire rang out, and the two suspects were seen running northbound on Hickory Hill Road, police said.

The Memphis Homicide Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

