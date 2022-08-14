2 suspects wanted after stealing tires from local tire shop, police say

Memphis Police have released video of suspects wanted in connection with a tire theft at a local tire shop.

On Aug. 8, between 6:10 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., thieves stole the tires from Steepleton Tires, 777 Lauderdale St.

MPD said two men stole several aluminum 18-wheeler tractor wheels.

The suspects jumped the fence of a closed-off area where the wheels were stored outside, threw several wheels over a fence, and loaded them into a silver two-door sedan, possibly a Honda accord with a black hood, sunroof, damage to the front driver’s side fender, and no front bumper.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible, MPD said.

You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

