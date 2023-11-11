2 Sussex restaurants remain closed due to health violations, see our inspection database

Two Sussex County restaurants remain closed after repeated Division of Public Health violations.

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant at 234 Main St. in Millsboro and Shrimpy's Bar & Grill at 18585 Coastal Hwy, Suite 23, in Rehoboth Beach were both ordered to temporarily cease operations due to "imminent health hazards" in October and have not reopened.

Great Wall was last inspected Oct. 23, according to the Department of Health and Social Services website. Inspectors found an "abundance" of live and dead insects, among other violations, their report said.

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant in Millsboro Nov. 9, 2023.

The phone number listed for Great Wall has been disconnected.

Shrimpy's was last inspected Oct. 26, also according to the department's website. Violations included an "unknown powder/pesticide" found on food-contact surfaces, inspectors said in their report, and an ice machine lid was covered in mold.

Calls to Shrimpy's were not immediately returned, but a Facebook post from the restaurant said it is "closed due to unforeseen circumstances."

Shrimpy's Bar & Grill in Rehoboth Beach Nov. 9, 2023.

As of Thursday, Nov. 9, both restaurants still had signs on their doors that said they were closed by order of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.

