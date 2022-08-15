Search underway for swimmers who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard

A massive search is underway for two missing swimmers after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said.

A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. Two of the swimmers were able to make it to shore.

As of Monday morning, two male swimmers had not been located. In a statement, Massachusetts State Police said, “The males did not surface after jumping.”

Coast Guard crews from Woods Hole and Air Station Cape Cod are assisting local fire and police officials with the search.

The American Legion Memorial Bridge, known for its appearance in the iconic 1975 thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, is located on Beach Road. It connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

There were no additional details immediately available.

#HappeningNow: @USCG is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge. Searching are CG STA Woods Hole, Air Station Cape Cod, CGC Hammerhead, Edgartown Fire, Oaks Bluff Fire, Tisbury Fire, Dukes County Sheriff and Mass State Police.#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 15, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW