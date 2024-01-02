2 systems tracking toward snow-starved Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two systems have the potential to bring some much-needed snow to Utah this week.

Currently, much of the state is well behind average for snowfall at this point in the season.

Calm New Year for Utah, changes arrive late week

Salt Lake City, for instance, has only gotten 4.2 inches of snow this season, whereas the average amount for the capital city at this point is more than 30 inches.

“We’ve got a huge deficit with the amount of snowfall we typically see in our valleys,” said ABC4 Meteorologist Nate Larsen.

While Tuesday is also expected to be dry, changes are in store for Wednesday, when a system is expected to blow over central and southern Utah.

“We should see a good batch of moisture Wednesday into Thursday for southern Utah,” Larsen said.

More than half a foot of snow could fall in the southern and central mountains, in areas near Cedar City, Beaver and Richfield.

Lighter to trace snow amounts are expected to the north, near Provo and Salt Lake City.

The second system looks to hit northern Utah during the weekend, with snow likely to fall along the Wasatch Front both Saturday and Sunday.

As for totals, it’s still too soon to say.



However, the start of next week looks to be chilly, with daytime highs below freezing.

