2 Tacoma officers on leave after shots fired during argument between mother, adult son

Two Tacoma Police officers are on paid administrative leave after shots were fired during a disturbance call Thursday night.

Officers arrived at an apartment near Sixth Avenue and North Fife Street at around 9:30 p.m. for an argument involving a mother and her adult son.

At some point, while officers were investigating, shots were fired. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting, according to Tacoma Police Department Public Information Officer Wendy Haddow.

Haddow said because no one was hurt, Tacoma PD detectives would investigate.

The adult son was taken to the hospital for a cut on his hand that was unrelated to the shots fired.

After he’s treated for his injury, the 34-year-old man will be booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and felony harassment.