2 taken into custody after high-speed Pittsburgh police chase

Two men were taken into custody after a high-speed chase in Pittsburgh Saturday.

Jaquan Steadman, 24, is facing more than 30 charges, including fleeing, evading arrest, and multiple counts each of gun, drug possession and driving charges after Pittsburgh police say he fled a traffic stop.

Officers said they were on patrol in the Homewood area around 5:40 p.m. when they saw Steadman driving an SUV. They said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Steadman as they suspected him and the vehicle he was driving of being involved in a shooting that took place earlier in the week.

Steadman failed to stop and drove at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and recklessly passing vehicles during the pursuit, according to the complaint.

Steadman and a passenger, Jamar Miles, 21, got out of the vehicle and ran on Susquehanna Street, according to police. Steadman was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers cornered Miles and a K9 bit him when he reached into his waistband, according to the complaint. He was found to have a gun, two bundles of heroin/fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, according to police.

Miles, who was taken to a local hospital due to the dog bite, is charged with evading arrest and multiple counts each of gun and drug possession charges.

An officer who fell during the foot pursuit had a broken nose, fractured wrist and cut forehead, and another officer had a knee injury, according to the complaint.

Steadman, who was cleared at a local hospital, told officers he fled because there were guns in the vehicle that he knew he wasn’t allowed to have and he didn’t want to go back to jail, according to police. He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 8.

