2 taken into custody after Reading police raid garage Sunday

Sep. 13—Two men were taken into custody after police raided a garage Sunday in Reading, according to city police.

Jayson Cuadrado, 38, and Dimitri Ortega, 28, were charged with felony drug and related charges, the department announced.

Police gave the following account:

Vice investigators obtained a search warrant for a garage in the 200 block of North Eighth Street as part of an investigation into the series of drug overdoses reported between Friday and Sunday.

Investigators, assisted by members of the patrol division and detectives, executed the search warrant at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

Recovered during the raid were:

— 200 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl

— 10.5 grams of suspected bulk cocaine

— 141 bags of suspected cocaine packaged for street sales

— Drug packaging material