2 juveniles shot, killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex, police say

Two juveniles were killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened just after 9:15 a.m. at the Evoke Living at Sugar Creek Apartments on Merlane Drive just off West Sugar Creek Road.

MEDIC says they took two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 10:45 a.m., investigators said the two victims had died at the hospital.

Police told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe they believe the people involved in the shooting were juveniles.

Authorities are trying to determine if the shooter was one of the people who died.

CMPD Deputy Chief Zeru Chickoree said the shooting was an example of more senseless violence, and comes on the same day as another homicide elsewhere in Charlotte. One person was killed and another was hurt in that case.

“CMPD certainly respects the struggles that people have, especially here during the holidays, and families that are affected by this senseless violent crime,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to have to go through the holidays the loss of loved ones. And I’m standing here today where we had another homicide earlier this morning down in the Steele Creek Division, so we’re keenly aware of the violence and how it affects the citizens of the community of Charlotte.”

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The public is not in danger at this time, CMPD said.

