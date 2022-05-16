2 taken to hospital, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting at Rut’s in Dayton

Two people were injured, and one is in life-threatening condition after being shot while leaving a drive-thru in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Crews were alerted of the shooting after a gunshot wound victim walked into Fire Station 13 on West Third Street around 5:40 p.m.

They were taken to the hospital by medics, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

Crews then responded to Rut’s Beer and Wine Drive-Thru on North James H. McGee Boulevard around minutes later where a second victim was also taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.

The two were shot while leaving the drive-thru and ended up crashing into a house in the area, according to Lieutenant Jacquelyn Imwalle with Dayton Police Department.

No major damage was reported to the house.

One is in life-threatening condition and the other is said to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Imwalle.

“It is of concern obviously gun violence affects everybody, it’s up our whole load, it affects the community that the people live in so we’re doing everything we can to combat the gun violence,” she said.

Imwalle said police have no suspects at this time.

If you have information about the shooting, police ask that you call 937-333-2677.

We are working to learn more.