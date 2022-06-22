2 taken to the hospital after shooting in Harrison Township; Deputies investigating

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police officers were informed of a shooting at 1:40 a.m.

After an investigation, it was found the shooting actually happened In Harrison Township at the intersection of North Main Street and Green Hill Road, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> 3 members of Beavercreek family, including 4-year-old, killed in Kentucky crash

One man was shot in the arm and a woman was shot in the leg, both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story as we learn more.



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories