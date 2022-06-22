2 taken to the hospital after shooting in Harrison Township; Deputies investigating

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police officers were informed of a shooting at 1:40 a.m.

After an investigation, it was found the shooting actually happened In Harrison Township at the intersection of North Main Street and Green Hill Road, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> 3 members of Beavercreek family, including 4-year-old, killed in Kentucky crash

One man was shot in the arm and a woman was shot in the leg, both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story as we learn more.







