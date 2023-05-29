2 taken to hospital after shooting in Middletown; police investigating

Middletown police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Roosevelt Avenue in reference to several shots fired, the police department said in a social media post.

>> Shooting at party with ‘50 to 60 kids’ leaves 7 injured, including 2 children, in Columbus

Upon arrival, police located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The two people were taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or the police dispatch center at 513-425-7700.