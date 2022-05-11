2 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

Two people are injured after a shooting in Springfield just before midnight Tuesday.

An officer with Springfield Police Department said that crews were called to a shooting at the 1000 block of Tibbetts Avenue around 11:55 p.m.

The two victims were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, but their conditions were not given.

Crews are actively investigating the shooting and no further information is available at this time, according to Springfield Police Department.

According to initial emergency scanner traffic, one woman had a gunshot wound to the ankle and another male had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg, but this has not been confirmed by police.

