2 Tampa officers collide at intersection, police say

Two Tampa officers crashed their vehicles into each other early Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers were working a stolen vehicle investigation when they collided at the intersection of South Manhattan Avenue and West Bay to Bay Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., police said, but they “were not in pursuit of the suspects when they crashed.”

No major injuries were reported, the agency said. However, both officers were taken to Tampa General Hospital for further evaluation.

Three people were later arrested in Pinellas County in connection to the stolen vehicle, Tampa police said.

No other information was released.