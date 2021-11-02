2 Tarrant County restaurants need followup inspections after violations, 1 with fruit flies

Two restaurants inspected by Tarrant County Health had enough violations to require followups after inspections held between Oct. 17 and Oct. 19, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Amore Pizza and Pasta at 1605 W. Northwest Highway in Grapevine received 40 demerits for health code violations in an Oct. 19 inspection, and Witten’s Grill and Sports Cafe at 1121 W. Pipeline Road in Hurst received 37 demerits.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Restaurants that receive more than 29 demerits are required to take corrective action and undergo a follow-up inspection.

A manager or owner was not immediately available to comment on the inspection and corrective actions taken at Amore Pizza and Pasta, but an employee told the Star-Telegram over the phone that the restaurant closed for three days and underwent intensive cleaning and other corrective actions before reopening.

The restaurant had violations including a fruit fly infestation, a mold-like substance in the ice machine, improperly stored utensils, unclean food contact surfaces, untrained employees and managers, and rust on surfaces.

A manager or owner was not immediately available for comment from Witten’s Grill and Sports Cafe, but an employee said over the phone the restaurant was open for business.

Witten’s Grill and Sports Cafe had violations including a mold-like substance in the ice machine, unclean food contact surfaces, nobody with a food manager certificate, employees without food handler cards and improper food storage.

Including restaurants, schools, grocery stores and butchers, 78 establishments received perfect scores in inspections conducted during this period, meaning no violations were found.

Perfect restaurant scores included:

Bangkok House in White Settlement

Burrito-Ful in Fort Worth

Cousins Barbecue in Crowley

Danny’s Burritos in White Settlement

No Frills Grill in Mansfield

Fuzzy’s Tacos in Mansfield

Hoots Bar in Burleson

Jet’s Pizza in Mansfield

Kelly’s Onion Burgers in Crowley

Luckey G’s Bistro in Fort Worth

Porky O’s in Weatherford

R Taco in Mansfield

Smoothie King in Mansfield

Texas Star Grill in Watauga

Two Brothers Tex Mex in Everman

Yummi Sushi in Mansfield

