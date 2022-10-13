2 Tarrant restaurants temporarily close for serious health violations including live rat

Two Tarrant County restaurants inspected between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8 were temporarily closed for serious health violations, according to Tarrant County health inspection reports compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The owners of OldWest Cafe on Northwest Highway in Grapevine voluntarily closed the establishment Oct. 5 when an inspector saw a live rat run up a gas pipe into the ceiling by the vent hood. The restaurant initiated a pest management plan — which included filling all gaps, holes and other possible entry points — and was able to reopen Oct. 7. OldWest Cafe scored 19 demerits in the initial inspection and 2 in the followup.

Fuji Teriyaki on Melbourne Road in Hurst was closed Oct. 7 when an inspector discovered the walk-in cooler and refrigerated units under the grill top were not cooling properly. The refrigerators were repaired the next day and the restaurant was able to reopen. Fuji Teriyaki scored 36 demerits in the initial inspection and 7 in the followup.

Another restaurant, Doña Carmen Pupuseria #4 on East Belknap Street in Haltom City, passed its inspection on a conditional basis with 8 demerits. Going forward the restaurant must conduct daily self-inspections to make sure the food is kept in a safe condition and all food handlers are properly trained.

restaurant inspections

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Tarrant County restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in the county except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Those cities do their own inspections. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a followup inspection.

Inspectors also visit schools and other places that serve food. An Oct. 4 inspection at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Fort Worth ISD found two dead rats in the motor area underneath a milk cooler in the cafeteria.

According to Fort Worth ISD Chief of Operations Joseph Coburn an exterminator visited the school on Oct. 5, the morning after the inspection, and did not find “any conducive conditions” or evidence of a larger rodent problem in the kitchen.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for Oct. 2nd - Oct. 8th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.