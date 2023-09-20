2 teachers at a Kentucky school investigated over inappropriate communication with students

Two teachers at Belfrey High School are under police investigation for having inappropriate communication with students, Pike Superintendent Reed Adkins told the Herald-Leader.

The incidents are unrelated.

Adkins said Nathan Coleman, a teacher who is also listed on a school roster as an assistant football coach, resigned last week, one day after district officials turned allegations over to Kentucky State Police.

“Due to the nature of the allegations, several state agencies are involved in this matter,” a district statement said.

Adkins told the Herald-Leader that in an unrelated matter, a second teacher whose name was not released has been suspended in connection with inappropriate communication with a student.

Kentucky State Police are also investigating that situation.

“(It’s) obviously an unfortunate situation. We’re, we’re not going to take these things lightly. We’re going to handle every situation appropriately,” said Adkins.

This is a developing story and may be updated.