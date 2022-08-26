2 teen boys arrested after pointing guns at 10-year-old girl in Parkland

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after someone called 911 and said they were flashing guns at a 10-year-old girl, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Parkland just before 2 p.m. for a report of a group of kids around a 10-year-old girl. The 911 caller said two males pulled out guns and pointed them at her.

Responding deputies checked the complex but couldn’t find anyone. The 911 caller told dispatchers that the boys had walked to an apartment complex at 1900 104th Street South.

When deputies arrived, they saw the boys with the guns tucked into their waistbands. Both were cooperative and were taken into custody.

A records check revealed that one of the guns was reported stolen in Federal Way last year.

The boys were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for unlawful possession of a firearm. One of them was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Both were also charged with felony harassment since they were following another young child who saw them with the guns and was telling them to stop, the sheriff’s department said.

The 10-year-old girl who ran away was never located by law enforcement.

