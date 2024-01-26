2 teen boys arrive at Buckeye fire station with gunshot wounds, no suspect

Two teenage boys arrived at a Buckeye fire station with gunshot wounds to their legs Thursday afternoon.

The Buckeye Police Department had received reports of gunshots near 253rd and Long avenues and were responding to the scene when officers learned the teen boys went to the fire station, police said.

The victims, identified as a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, were transported to a hospital where they received treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Investigators said they learned the victims arrived in a car with two additional occupants who remained on scene.

According to Carissa Planalp, a spokesperson for Buckeye Police Department, the teen boys told investigators they were driving in the neighborhood near 253rd and Long avenues when the gunfire happened. They did not provide any information on a suspect.

Police located multiple spent shell casings at the scene and were working to develop information that could help them identify and locate a suspect, Planalp said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 teen boys drive to Buckeye fire station with gunshot wounds