2 teen boys shot in Avalon Park, 1 in critical condition, police say

A 16-year-old boy in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy are both being treated at Comer Children’s Hospital after they were shot Monday afternoon in Avalon Park, according to Chicago police.

Police did not say whether the shootings were related.

An unknown person shot the 16-year-old in the back and right leg just before 4 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1900 block of East 87th Street, police said.

About an hour later, at 4:50 p.m., police said an unknown person approached a 14-year-old boy in the 7600 block of South Chicago Avenue and shot at him. The boy was shot in the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. Police said Monday evening that they did not have a suspect in custody and are investigating the shootings.