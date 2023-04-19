2 teen brothers arrested in Alabama 'Sweet 16' shooting that killed 4, injured 32

Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a "Sweet 16" birthday in Alabama that left four people dead and 32 injured, authorities said on April 19.

The brothers, Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee, were arrested on charges of reckless murder on April 18, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett told reporters.

Both brothers are being charged as adults. It was not immediately clear whether or not they had legal representation.

Shots were fired just after 10:30 p.m. on April 15 at the party, officials said, which was held at a dance studio in Dadeville, roughly 25 miles northwest of Auburn University.

Friends and family members were gathered at the party to celebrate the 16th birthday of Alexis Dowdell, whose brother was among those shot and killed.

Police identified the shooting's four victims as as Shaunkivia Smith, 17; Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Marsiah Collins, 19; and Corbin Holston, 23.

Four others who were shot have been hospitalized and are listed in critical condition, Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest said at a press conference Wednesday.

According to NBC News, a DJ who attended the party said that shots were fired about an hour after a person with a gun was barred from the event.

