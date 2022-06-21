2 teen brothers arrested for shooting a 15-year-old in Gwinnett, police say

Gwinnett police say two teenage brothers out of Gwinnett County have been arrested and face charges for shooting a 15-year-old.

Jaden Hull, 18, and his 16-year-old brother were identified by police as the suspects in the shooting of another teenager in Lawrenceville, Georgia on June 7.

Police said they were called out to Great Shoals Cir in Lawrenceville about a person being shot. When officers got to the location, they found the 15-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the victim’s condition.

Police said both brothers were charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearms during the Commission of Certain Felonies. Police said the minor is facing an additional charge for Possession of a Firearm under 18 years of age.

Due to the ages of the victim and the younger minor, Gwinnett police did not release their names.

Detectives said Hull and his brother had a confrontation with the victim before the shooting happened. Detectives also found a 9 mm handgun when they arrested the two brothers.

Detectives did not say why the boys got into a confrontation.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Or, to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

