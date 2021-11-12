2 teen would-be carjackers try to force Tri-Cities Good Samaritan out of her pickup

Two teens tried to force a Good Samaritan out of her pickup after she stopped to pick them up in Pasco.

The woman spotted the 13- and 16-year-old boys by a vehicle at the corner of Ainsworth Street and Ninth Avenue at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The teens seemed like they were having car trouble, so she offered them a ride, Pasco police said.

When she stopped, they trying to force her out of her Chevy Colorado pickup. They were able to get her out of the truck, but she fought with them and got her keys and phone back, police said.

The teens ran off but Pasco’s street crimes detectives spread out and found the two with the help of their families. They both surrendered and were booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of robbery.

Detectives had already been looking for the teens in connection to a stolen Nissan Pathfinder SUV on the 900 block of Elm Street at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman had either dropped her keys or left them in the car and a thief found them and drove away.

Family members spotted the SUV at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lewis Street and Oregon Avenue with six teens inside. It was later found empty and parked on the 600 block of Madrona Avenue.

Three child car seats were gone. Detective Josh Glass helped replace them with money from the Pasco Police Foundation.

Police say surveillance footage shows the 16- and 13-year-old running away from the SUV.