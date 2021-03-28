2 teen girls, 13 and 15, have been charged with carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in DC

Police officers work behind police tape blocking a street near the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Thursday, July 2, 2015. Associated Press/Susan Walsh

Two teenage girls have been charged with killing and carjacking an Uber Eats driver.

Police said the girls, 13 and 15, attacked the man with a Taser, then tried to steal his car.

A disturbing video showed the victim clinging to the car as it zoomed down the street and crashed.

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder after they stunned an Uber Eats driver with a Taser, attempted to carjack him, then crashed the vehicle and killed him, according to DC police.

The girls, 13 and 15, were charged in family court with felony murder while armed, second-degree murder while armed, carjacking, and reckless driving, according to ABC7. One was also charged with possession of a Taser.

A DC homicide detective testified in family court that one of the girls said the pair had agreed in advance to meet up at a Metro station and do a carjacking together, ABC 7 reported.

Since the girls are being charged as juveniles, their names and personal information remain private.

The victim was 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar. A GoFundMe page set up by his family described him as "a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family."

The page added that Anwar had been making an Uber Eats delivery when the deadly attack occurred.

Filmed by a bystander, a highly disturbing video circulating online appeared to show the lead-up to and aftermath of the crash. Anwar could be seen struggling with the girls, who were seated in the driver and passenger seats, as he tried to get back in his car.

Anwar and other bystanders could be heard yelling that the girls were trying to steal the vehicle. At one point, the car suddenly zoomed down the street, with Anwar hanging out of the driver's side door, clinging to the frame. The car then crashed at the end of the street and flipped onto its side.

Though the girls could be seen climbing out of the capsized car through the passenger-side door, Anwar appeared to have been thrown several feet and was laying face-down on the sidewalk. National Guard members could be seen helping the girls out of the car while a bystander, who appeared to be filming the crime, yelled that they had been stealing the vehicle.

DC police said paramedics soon arrived at the scene and brought Anwar to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

