2 teen girls arrested for assaulting 61-year-old man, stealing his car in Chicago Chinatown

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection to the assault of Danxin Shi, a 62-year-old rideshare driver, in Chicago's Chinatown.

Arrests and charges: The Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested a 17-year-old girl in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Ave. on Wednesday. The next day, a 15-year-old girl was also taken into custody in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Ave. Both teenagers have been charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery to a victim aged 60 and over, according to CBS News.

About the incident: The teenagers are believed to be two of the three females who physically attacked Shi in front of his apartment on West 22nd Place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. The 62-year-old man had just parked his car when the three suspects chased after him. Surveillance footage of the incident shows one of the women hitting Shi with what appears to be a pipe as he lies on the ground.

“They’re holding me, you know, three people, three girls hitting and beating me,” Shi previously told ABC7 Chicago. “I have a key and they took my key.”

The attackers managed to flee the scene with his car, which Shi said had a great impact on him as a driver. The Chicago Police Department is currently searching for the remaining suspect.

