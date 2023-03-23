2 teen girls charged, accused of attacking CMS teacher

Two teen girls are accused of attacking a substitute teacher Wednesday afternoon at Turning Point Academy, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The 16- and 17-year-old students were charged with assault and disorderly conduct after they “got aggressive toward a teacher,” CMS said.

The teacher told Channel 9 she suffered injuries to her head, neck, and hand.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to the school on Moores Chapel Road in west Charlotte.

They did not find any weapons.

