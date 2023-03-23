2 teen girls charged, accused of attacking CMS teacher
Two teen girls are accused of attacking a substitute teacher Wednesday afternoon at Turning Point Academy, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
The 16- and 17-year-old students were charged with assault and disorderly conduct after they “got aggressive toward a teacher,” CMS said.
ALSO READ: Alternative high school in west Charlotte struggling with safety concerns, teachers say
The teacher told Channel 9 she suffered injuries to her head, neck, and hand.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to the school on Moores Chapel Road in west Charlotte.
NEW | District officials confirm a substitute teacher at @CharMeckSchools Turning Point High school was attacked today by 2 students. I’m told they were 16 and 17 year old girls and have been charged with assault and disorderly conduct. @wsoctv
— Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) March 23, 2023
They did not find any weapons.
Return to this developing story.
VIDEO: Proposal could revolutionize how NC teachers are recruited, retained, compensated