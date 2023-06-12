2 teen girls hospitalized after driver loses control fleeing from Phoenix police

Phoenix police car

Two teen girls were hospitalized Sunday after the stolen car they were riding in crashed, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Both girls were expected to survive their injuries, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Philip Krynsky said on Monday.

Police said that just before 12:30 a.m., officers found a stolen car near 23rd and Northern avenues and tried to stop it. The car did not stop, and the driver drove off at a high speed down Butler Drive, but police did not follow.

The driver ran a red light at 19th Avenue. The driver lost control after crossing the intersection and the car crashed into a block wall, metal fencing and a fire hydrant, police said.

Police said two teenage girls who were inside the car had serious injuries from the crash and were taken to a hospital where they were recovering as of Monday.

Police were still trying to locate the driver, who ran away from the scene after the crash.

The investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 teen passengers in stolen car hurt after crash in Phoenix