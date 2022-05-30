2 teen girls randomly shot with pellet guns in Cobb County neighborhood

Police are investigating after a social media trend turned dangerous in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Cobb County, where two teenage girls were randomly shot by a group of teens driving around shooting pellet guns at unsuspecting victims.

The dangerous “Orbeez Challenge” has been circulating on TikTok for months. Teens use pellet guns that they’ve often enhanced with water beads and fire them at people, leaving the victims with painful injuries. They then post videos of the attack on social media.

Seiden talked to a woman who said it recently happened to her 15-year-old sister and 16-year-old cousin in a Cobb County neighborhood.

TRENDING STORIES:

“They were very shaken they you know obviously didn’t know what to do,” Paisley Kennedy said. “They were terrified.”

Kennedy said the teens were left with welts and bruises after someone in a black pickup truck fired at the girls as they were walking home from a Dollar Tree at Johnson Ferry Road and Lower Roswell Road.

After Kennedy posted about the attack on Nextdoor, multiple other victims came forward.

“I had a lady reach out to me and DM saying that her husband had the same thing happen to him,” Kennedy said. “I believe they were walking the dogs.”

Lately, investigators said the trend has taken a dangerous turn after reports of teens shooting at people they don’t know.

Back in March, Peachtree City Police took to social media, posting a photo of a child with bruises on his face.

“The child was uninvolved riding his bicycle on the path when he was assaulted by a group of teens riding by shooting these weapons at him,” police said at the time.

Some of these shootings have even been deadly.

In February, a 10-year-old boy, CJ Patton, died after he was shot by a pellet gun in Milledgeville. A 17-year-old was arrested in Patton’s death.