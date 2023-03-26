2 teen girls shot in Glendale, suspects outstanding

Saturday night, two teenagers were shot, faced injuries that were not life-threatening and were transported to hospitals.

Glendale police were searching for suspects after two teenage girls were shot Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area near Ocotillo and Gantzel roads for a shooting call.

Officers located two victims, 13- and 17-year-old girls, with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Gina Winn, a spokesperson for Glendale Police Department.

The girls were transported to hospitals and the suspects remained outstanding., Winn said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 teenage girls shot in Glendale, suspects outstanding