2 teen girls shot at house party in Casa Grande, 1 in critical condition

Two girls were shot, with one in critical condition Sunday morning in Casa Grande, according to the Casa Grande Police Department.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Casa Grande Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at East Silver Reef Road and North Olive Avenue. When police arrived, they found two 17-year-old girls who were apparently shot. One of the victims was expected to survive and the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There have been no suspects identified yet, police said.

Police said that the department's Criminal Investigations Division was investigating the shooting and have interviewed witnesses and neighbors.

Based on the evidence and information that the detectives compiled, they determined that a house party was held in a vacant house on Silver Reef Road, where an altercation between an unknown number of party attendees ensued.

Shots were fired between the partygoers during the altercation. The two girls who were shot were not involved in the altercation and were innocent victims of stray gunfire, police said.

The Casa Grande Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the party and or shooting to contact detective Nicholas Elliott immediately at their non-emergency number at 520-421-8700 #7 or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrande.gov.

