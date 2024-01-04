2 teenage boys arrested 30 minutes after armed-robbery Wednesday on Near North Side, cops say

Two teenage boys, 16 and 15, were arrested about 30 minutes after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman was in the 100 block of West Elm Street when two boys took her property at gunpoint, police said. Officers responded quickly, and arrested the teenage boys in the 1600 block of West Monroe Street. The boys also were in a stolen vehicle.

Both were charged with felony armed robbery. One of the boys also was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, and the other boy was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle.