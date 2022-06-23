2 teenage boys arrested, suspected of shooting at Glendale police officers

Two teenage boys were arrested after Glendale police say they shot at officers while they were investigating a burglary on Monday.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Sgt. Randy Stewart said the two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, were arrested after surveillance video caught them shooting a firearm at officers. That short footage was shared with the public.

The burglary call was received late Monday near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police were investigating the area when shots were fired at them. The bullets just missed officers, police said.

A total of four shots were fired during the incident and a total of seven officers were at the scene, Stewart said.

No one was hurt during the shooting.

The teens were later located using ShotSpotter technology to trace the origin of the gunshots, which led police to an apartment complex near the area. Investigators were able to identify and arrest the teens after reviewing surveillance footage from the area, police said.

The weapon that was used against the officers was found at the apartment complex, police said.

The short surveillance footage released by Gilbert police shows two individuals whose faces are blurred out. It shows one person firing a weapon once and then another firing a weapon at least three times.

Glendale police said one of the teens fired one shot toward the police officers outside of their apartment. The other teen fired three more shots, and they then ran back inside to their apartment.

The footage provided by police does not show who or what the individuals were shooting at.

Police also shared body camera footage from officers at the scene. The footage shows several officers running for cover after hearing four gunshots. At least one officer says, "Yeah, that came by my head," and he then directs other officers to stay covered behind nearby vehicles. In the roughly 3-minute video, the officer is heard requesting assistance as they try to figure out where the shots came from.

According to Stewart, the officer heard speaking in the footage is a 20-year department veteran who got everyone to safety. "Him keeping calm kept everyone else calm," Stewart said.

Stewart said that after being arrested and interrogated by police, one of the teens involved in the shooting told investigators he wanted to "murder a police officer." Both teens involved in the shooting confessed to the shooting, Stewart said.

It is unknown if either of the teens will be charged as adults.

According to Glendale police, the teens were booked on several felony counts, including aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and attempted murder.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 teenage boys arrested, suspected of shooting at Glendale officers