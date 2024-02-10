2 teenage boys charged with armed robbery on Southwest Side

Two teenage boys were charged as juveniles with an armed robbery that happened in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The teenage boys were taken into custody Friday afternoon after they were identified as two of the suspects who robbed a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint in the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

The teenage boys were charged each with a felony count of robbery with a fire arm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under the age of 21. The older teen also was charged with possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number.

The teenage boys were scheduled to appear Saturday at a juvenile detention hearing.