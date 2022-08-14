2 teenage boys hospitalized after being shot during party, Atlanta police say

Police are searching for the person who opened fire at a party on Saturday night and left two teenagers in the hospital.

Atlanta police say they were called to a party at a house on Middlesex Dr. NE just after 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two teenage boys who had been shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Details on what led up to the shooting are limited.

Investigators say that at some point during the party, a fight broke out between a group of people and gunshots were fired, striking the two victims.

Police have not released details on any possible suspects.

