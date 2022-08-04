2 teenage girls taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

Two teenage girls were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Police said one of the victims is in critical condition.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm police and EMS were sent to 7424 Stranahan Street.

Reports of the shooting came in at around 11:21 a.m.

Channel 11 is on scene and actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

