2 teenage sisters killed by lightning in Norway mountains

·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Norwegian teenage sisters were killed when struck by lightning during a hike in the southern Norway mountains, authorities said Monday. A third person, a sister to the pair, was seriously injured and was hospitalized.

The sisters, identified as Benedicte Myrset, 18, and 12-year-old Victoria Myrset from Oslo, were hit by lightning in the mountainous area of Hareid Sunday. They were on the Melshorn mountain, a popular destination, when the accident happened.

Officials in Hareid said a third person, also a sister in the same family but who was not named, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. She was then transferred to a larger hospital in Bergen, Norway’s second largest city. Bergen is 308 kilometers (191 miles) northwest of Oslo.

In a statement, Hareid Mayor Bernt Brandal called it “a deeply tragic event” that no one could have predicted because the weather “changed tremendously fast.”

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said more than 800 lightning strikes were recorded in the area Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Further details were not available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In crosshairs of ransomware crooks, cyber insurers struggle

    In the past few weeks, ransomware criminals claimed as trophies at least three North American insurance brokerages that offer policies to help others survive the very network-paralyzing, data-pilfering extortion attacks they themselves apparently suffered. Cybercriminals who hack into corporate and government networks to steal sensitive data for extortion routinely try to learn how much cyber insurance coverage the victims have. The cyber insurance industry, too, is a prime target for crooks seeking its customers’ identities and scope of coverage.

  • Swedish watchdog to investigate Klarna for bank secrecy breach

    Sweden's financial watchdog said on Monday it was investigating payments firm Klarna over a potential breach of banking secrecy laws in connection with an IT incident at the firm in May. For a 30 minute period on May 27, Klarna customers were shown other users' data - a digital mishap which the firm, in a statement on June 4, blamed on human error. A spokesperson for Klarna told Reuters that the probe, "was very much expected as part of our regular dialogue with the Swedish FSA and as always we approach this with full cooperation and transparency."

  • Eighty missing as Japan rescuers race against time to comb through mud after landslide

    Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names in hopes of reaching some that might not have been caught in the landslide. "We want to rescue as many victims ... buried in the rubble as

  • Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

    Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday. But that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary pressures mounted due to labour shortages and disruptions to supply chains caused by the pandemic. This indicated that the sector has benefited from easing of restrictions and increased consumer optimism on the back of advancing vaccination campaign.

  • What crimes happened near you in Fort Worth? Check the crime map.

    Police recorded a total of 872 crimes in Fort Worth from June 20-26.

  • Indonesia faces oxygen crisis amid worsening Covid surge

    The government has asked producers to prioritise medical oxygen as hospitals struggle to cope.

  • Capitol attack: what Pelosi’s select committee is likely to investigate

    The body created by the speaker will have a broad mandate to examine the facts, circumstances and causes of the Capitol attack Pro-Trump supporters clash with police outside the Capitol. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Nancy Pelosi’s creation of a House select committee to investigate the 6 January insurrection reopens the possibility of a comprehensive inquiry into myriad security failures and the causes of the deadly attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob. The committee will have subpoena power

  • Letter from Africa: Lamenting the Algeria-Morocco border closure

    The Morocco-Algeria border has been closed for decades, despite close ties between the people.

  • Factbox-The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy

    Amazon.com Inc on Monday got a new chief executive: Andy Jassy, the mastermind behind its lucrative cloud computing division, who succeeds company founder Jeff Bezos. Here's a look at the business Jassy is taking over and the challenges that await him on the job. * Bezos incorporated Amazon exactly 27 years ago.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for the final step of easing the England's lockdown on Monday, including guidance on social distancing, face coverings and working from home, the government said. Data suggests that cases will continue to rise as restrictions are eased, but the link to hospitalisations and deaths has been weakened by the vaccination programme, the government said. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday face masks would no longer be mandatory after the final step in the lockdown easing.

  • Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic on 5th playoff hole

    Cam Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot on the 71st hole of regulation and that propelled him into a five-hole playoff where he outlasted Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour victory. Davis ultimately won when Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth playoff hole.

  • Japan rescue work continues after deadly landslides

    Japanese rescue efforts were hampered on Sunday by ongoing weather concerns after fatal landslides caused by torrential rains hit the country over the weekend.That’s according to local Kyodo news agency which added that on Saturday, about 130 buildings in the central city of Atami were affected by floods, landslides and cascading mud.One resident, 55-year-old Naoto Date, said he's never seen such devastation before."We had minor landslides in the past, decades ago. However, this is the first time we had such a large scale disaster that the Self-Defense Forces and rescue crew from Tokyo's fire and disaster department needed to come. Usually even if there was a disaster, it could just be handled by the local fire department. Even my mother said that we never had such a big landslide before."Some 700 people, including police, firefighters and the military were deployed on rescue missions, but their operations were interrupted by more rain and threats of landslides.Kyodo reported, however, that teams successfully evacuated nearly 400 people as of Sunday morning.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told people in affected areas to remain on alert and continue to take precautions.

  • Afghanistan: All foreign troops must leave by deadline - Taliban

    The group's stance comes amid reports US forces will stay to protect embassies and an airport.

  • 4 arrested, charged in connection with New Rochelle Uber driver stabbing

    Police have made arrests in connection to a stabbing of an Uber driver in Westchester County.

  • Suez Canal says deal reached to free seized vessel

    The Suez Canal Authority on Sunday said it has reached an agreement to settle a financial dispute with the owners of a hulking container ship that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week earlier this year. The authority did not reveal details on the settlement deal with the Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the Ever Given. It said the deal will be signed in a ceremony in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia on Wednesday.

  • Engineers may have identified at least 1 potential factor in Surfside collapse

    Engineers may have identified at least 1 potential factor in Surfside collapse

  • I’ll retire with a military pension and want to move to a bicycle-friendly, beer-loving place — so where should I go?

    I have a nest egg of $1 million and will also have a monthly military pension of approximately $6,000, and Social Security on top of that.

  • 3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Central California: USGS

    DID YOU FEEL THAT? The quake's epicenter was 2.5 miles away from Los Banos, according to the USGS.

  • Charlotte and NC coast brace for Tropical Storm Elsa. Here’s the latest on its path.

    Tropical storm-force winds could reach NC coast, according to hurricane center forecasters.

  • Des Moines faces extreme measures to find clean water

    In the dim light just after dawn, Bill Blubaugh parks his Des Moines Water Works pickup truck, grabs a dipper and a couple plastic bottles and walks down a boat ramp to the Raccoon River, where he scoops up samples from a waterway that cuts through some of the nation’s most intensely farmed land. Each day the utility analyzes what’s in those samples and others from the nearby Des Moines River as it works to deliver drinking water to more than 500,000 people in Iowa’s capital city and its suburbs. Water Works for years has tried to force or cajole farmers upstream to reduce the runoff of fertilizer that leaves the rivers with sky-high nitrate levels but lawsuits and legislative lobbying have failed.