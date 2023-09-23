2 teenagers accused of assaulting man in Georgia high school bathroom arrested, police say

Authorities are investigating an assault on a man in a high school bathroom.

LaGrange police said on Thursday that the victim reported to police that he was in a bathroom at LaGrange High School when the assault occurred.

According to the victim, two 15-year-olds approached him in the bathroom.

The report said the three did not know each other.

The victim told police one of the teenagers placed him in a chokehold while the other went through his pockets, asking him where his money and or vape was.

The report stated that nothing was taken from the victim, and he could get out of the bathroom and report the altercation to school administrators.

After identifying the two suspects, both were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt robbery by force.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities have not specified if the victim or suspects attend the school.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Channel 2 Action News contacted school district officials for a statement but has not responded.

