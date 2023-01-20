2 teenagers arrested for car theft at Washington High School in Parkland

A 15-year-old driver and her 16-year-old passenger were arrested for car theft Tuesday in Parkland.

A security officer at Washington High School witnessed the two smash the window of a KIA and drive away, according to the Pierce County Sherriff’s Department.

The officer spotted the KIA nearby and asked the driver if it was her car. She jokingly told him that she “stole it from someone who stole it,” according to the police report.

After her and the passenger were detained, a student reported her KIA missing from the lot.

The two teenagers were arrested with additional charges of possessing motor vehicle theft tools and marijuana, according to police.

During the process, the driver told her accomplice that he would only get probation for the crime and have to attend an art class, or report to an officer. She said after that it would go away, according to the report.

On Wednesday the driver was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and was placed on curfew monitoring. Her passenger was charged with taking the car without permission and was booked into Remann Hall before being released to a guardian. He is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23.