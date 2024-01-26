2 teenagers killed in Loop shooting, police and fire officials say

Two teenagers were killed in a shooting under a busy “L” station in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police and Fire officials.

The two were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said. They were pronounced dead a short time later, according to CPD Deputy Chief Jon Hein.

The shooting, in the first block of North Wabash Avenue, happened shortly after noon Friday. Witnesses at the scene said they heard up to 20 shots fired in a group of what appeared to be teens.

Juan Manuel, a building supervisor at the corner of Madison Street and Wabash Avenue, said he had walked out for a lunch break and was a block north when he heard the shots. He then saw about two dozen police cars speed by.

“It gets really bad around here,” Manuel said. “There’s physical fights and shootings in the middle of the day.”

Police officers were investigating and taped off Wabash between Washington Street and Madison Friday afternoon. Crowds of people stopped at the scene as the rain fell.

The Washington/Wabash L station was closed as part of the crime scene. Officials were directing passengers to the State/Lake or Adams/Wabash stops.

